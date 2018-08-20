'The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell & Devin Antin Split After a Year of Dating

Top Stories
Mon, 20 August 2018 at 6:21 pm

The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell and her boyfriend Devin Antin have broken up after a year of dating.

The 28-year-old reality star began dating Devin back in July of 2017, two months after announcing her split from fiance Ben Higgins.

Lauren and Ben had gotten engaged during season 20 of The Bachelor .

The two stayed together for over a year, documenting their relationship on Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?

After breaking off the engagement, Lauren met up with Devin, who she had become friends with through Tinder, prior to competing on The Bachelor.

Photos: Getty
