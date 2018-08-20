'The Hills' Reboot Announced at VMAs with Original Cast (Video)

Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Heidi Montag, and Spencer Pratt walk the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The reality stars were at the event to announce that MTV has greenlit The Hills: New Beginnings, a new docuseries to premiere in 2019.

The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. With new faces in the picture and returning favorites, The Hills is back for a new beginning.

Watch a teaser below!