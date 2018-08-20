Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 8:21 pm

Winnie Harlow Shows Off 2 Red Carpet Looks at MTV VMAs 2018

Winnie Harlow Shows Off 2 Red Carpet Looks at MTV VMAs 2018

Winnie Harlow is showing off two stunning looks while hitting the pink carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 24-year-old model, who is serving as the carpet fashion host, stepped out for the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Winnie Harlow

Winnie rocked two sheer looks – one lacy black dress and one shimmering nude dress.

She was also joined at the event by fellow model Shanina Shaik.

FYI: Winnie is wearing a nude Zuhair Murad dress. Shanina is wearing Naeem Khan Jumpsuit, Gianvito Rossi shoes and carrying a Giuseppe Zanotti purse.

Just Jared on Facebook
winnie harlow 2018 vma red carpet 01
winnie harlow 2018 vma red carpet 02
winnie harlow 2018 vma red carpet 03
winnie harlow 2018 vma red carpet 04
winnie harlow 2018 vma red carpet 05
winnie harlow 2018 vma red carpet 06
winnie harlow 2018 vma red carpet 07
winnie harlow 2018 vma red carpet 08
winnie harlow 2018 vma red carpet 09
winnie harlow 2018 vma red carpet 10
winnie harlow 2018 vma red carpet 11
winnie harlow 2018 vma red carpet 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, MTV VMAs, Shanina Shaik, Sheer, Winnie Harlow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr