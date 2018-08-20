Winnie Harlow Shows Off 2 Red Carpet Looks at MTV VMAs 2018

Winnie Harlow is showing off two stunning looks while hitting the pink carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 24-year-old model, who is serving as the carpet fashion host, stepped out for the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

Winnie rocked two sheer looks – one lacy black dress and one shimmering nude dress.

She was also joined at the event by fellow model Shanina Shaik.

FYI: Winnie is wearing a nude Zuhair Murad dress. Shanina is wearing Naeem Khan Jumpsuit, Gianvito Rossi shoes and carrying a Giuseppe Zanotti purse.