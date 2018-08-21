Aerosmith, Post Malone, & 21 Savage Close MTV VMAs 2018 With Epic Performance! (Video)

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith light up the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards stage with Post Malone!

The rock band teamed up with the 23-year-old “Psycho” rapper to close out the show held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

Post first joined forces with 21 Savage backstage to perform their hit collaboration “Rockstar,” which they won Song of the Year for!

Post then met up with Aerosmith on stage to belt out the group’s “Dream On” and “Toys in the Attic.”

Watch it all go down below!

