Alexander Skarsgard & Florence Pugh's 'Little Drummer Girl' Gets Premiere Date!

Alexander Skarsgard and Florence Pugh‘s new miniseries, The Little Drummer Girl, has an official premiere date!

The AMC miniseries, which is based on the best-selling spy novel from John le Carré, will debut just in time for Thanksgiving. The show will premiere on November 19 in a two hour debut. Two hour installments will also air on November 20 and November 21.

Oscar-nominee Michael Shannon also stars in the show.

Here’s the official synopsis, from EW: “Set in the late 1970s, the pulsating thriller follows Charlie (Pugh), a fiery actress and idealist whose resolve is tested after she meets the mysterious Becker (Skarsgård,) while on holiday in Greece. It quickly becomes apparent that his intentions are not what they seem, and her encounter with him entangles her in a complex plot devised by the spy mastermind Kurtz (Shannon). Charlie takes on the role of a lifetime as a double agent while remaining uncertain of her own loyalties.”