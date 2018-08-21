Algee Smith Ditches His Shirt For MTV VMAs Carpet!

Algee Smith ditched his shirt for the pink carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 23-year-old entertainer stepped out at the event at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

Algee rocked a red, skeleton motif jacket and pants before changing into a grey outfit to present an award alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Amandla Stenberg.

FYI: Algee is wearing Moschino.