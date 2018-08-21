Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 12:49 am

Algee Smith Ditches His Shirt For MTV VMAs Carpet!

Algee Smith ditched his shirt for the pink carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 23-year-old entertainer stepped out at the event at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

Algee rocked a red, skeleton motif jacket and pants before changing into a grey outfit to present an award alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Amandla Stenberg.

FYI: Algee is wearing Moschino.

