Tue, 21 August 2018 at 5:30 am

Anne-Marie Finds Virtual Love in David Guetta's 'Don't Leave Me Alone' Music Video - Watch Now!

Anne-Marie Finds Virtual Love in David Guetta's 'Don't Leave Me Alone' Music Video - Watch Now!

Anne-Marie puts on a VR headset in her and David Guetta‘s new music video for their collaboration “Don’t Leave Me Alone!”

The 27-year-old “FRIENDS” singer and the 50-year-old DJ teamed up for the futuristic visual, released on Monday (August 20).

It starts out with Anne-Marie bored inside her house when she finds the VR headset, which takes her to a virtual dance floor, forests, mountains, and a virtual reality romance.

Watch the video, directed by Hannah Lux David, below!

Listen to Anne-Marie‘s debut album Speak Your Mind here if you haven’t yet.


David Guetta feat Anne-Marie – Don’t Leave Me Alone (Official Video)
David Guetta
