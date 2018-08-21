Ariana Grande Performs 'Sweetener Sessions' Concert in New York City!

Ariana Grande is putting on a show for some of her biggest Arianators!

The 25-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” pop superstar performed at the American Express x Ariana Grande: The Sweetener Sessions on Monday night (August 20) at Irving Plaza in New York City.

Ari hit the stage just a few hours after performing “God Is A Woman” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Madonna, Karlie Kloss and fiance Pete Davidson were all in attendance at the intimate performance.