'Black Panther' Coming to Netflix in September!

Marvel‘s epic smash hit Black Panther is officially coming to Netflix next month!

The announcement was made on Netflix’s Strong Black Lead official Twitter account, which wrote, “This is THE OFFICIAL announcement that Black Panther is coming to @Netflix September 4. RT to save a life.”

The title will be available on September 4. Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman in the title role with Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.