Top Stories
Normani Thanks Nicki Minaj for Defending Her After Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Shade

Normani Thanks Nicki Minaj for Defending Her After Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Shade

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 11:13 am

'Black Panther' Coming to Netflix in September!

'Black Panther' Coming to Netflix in September!

Marvel‘s epic smash hit Black Panther is officially coming to Netflix next month!

The announcement was made on Netflix’s Strong Black Lead official Twitter account, which wrote, “This is THE OFFICIAL announcement that Black Panther is coming to @Netflix September 4. RT to save a life.”

The title will be available on September 4. Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman in the title role with Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.
Just Jared on Facebook
black panther netflix september 01
black panther netflix september 02
black panther netflix september 03
black panther netflix september 04
black panther netflix september 05

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Black Panther, Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr