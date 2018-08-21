Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 1:16 am

Camila Cabello Sends a Message to Her Younger Self After Winning VMAs Video of the Year

Camila Cabello Sends a Message to Her Younger Self After Winning VMAs Video of the Year

Camila Cabello is sending a message to her 15-year-old self!

Back in 2012, Camila tweeted how badly she wanted to go to the VMAs and her dream just came true in the wildest way.

Not only did Camila get to go to the VMAs this year, she also took home Video of the Year!

“#VMA2012 I wanna be there SOOOOOOO bad you dont understand #someday,” Camila tweeted in 2012.

After tonight’s show, Camila replied to her old tweet, sending a message to her younger self.

“YOURE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR,” Camila wrote.

Congratulations Camila!

Check out Camila‘s tweet below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Camila Cabello, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr