Camila Cabello Sends a Message to Her Younger Self After Winning VMAs Video of the Year

Camila Cabello is sending a message to her 15-year-old self!

Back in 2012, Camila tweeted how badly she wanted to go to the VMAs and her dream just came true in the wildest way.

Not only did Camila get to go to the VMAs this year, she also took home Video of the Year!

“#VMA2012 I wanna be there SOOOOOOO bad you dont understand #someday,” Camila tweeted in 2012.

After tonight’s show, Camila replied to her old tweet, sending a message to her younger self.

“YOURE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR,” Camila wrote.

Congratulations Camila!

Check out Camila‘s tweet below…