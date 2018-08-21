Camila Cabello Wins Video of the Year at MTV VMAs 2018!

Camila Cabello accepts the top prize of the night on stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 21-year-old singer won the award for Video of the Year for her song “Havana.” She accepted the award from Madonna and dedicated the award to the entertainer, who is a previous winner in the category.

Camila also won the award for Artist of the Year earlier in the night.

“Thank you so much. I can’t believe this is for me, thank you so much. Thank you so much to my fans, I love you guys so much. I’m fully aware that you never know when you’re going to get a moment like this again, you never know when it’s going to be your last time on this stage. But the relationship I have with you guys, with my fans, is a forever thing,” she said while accepting the first award.

