MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 8:50 am

Cardi B Gets Late Night McDonald's After MTV VMAs 2018!

Cardi B ended her night at McDonald’s after the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

After the awards show ended, Cardi B and Offset hit up one of the after parties on Monday evening (August 20) in New York City. Then, before heading home, she stopped by a McDonald’s for a late night bite to eat.

At the show, Cardi B won Best New Artist and Song of the Summer for “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Congrats again to Cardi on the big night!
Getty
