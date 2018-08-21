Cardi B Gets Late Night McDonald's After MTV VMAs 2018!

Cardi B ended her night at McDonald’s after the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

After the awards show ended, Cardi B and Offset hit up one of the after parties on Monday evening (August 20) in New York City. Then, before heading home, she stopped by a McDonald’s for a late night bite to eat.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

At the show, Cardi B won Best New Artist and Song of the Summer for “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Congrats again to Cardi on the big night!