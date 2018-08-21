Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 2:53 am

Cardi B & Offset Couple Up in the Audience at MTV VMAs 2018

Cardi B & Offset Couple Up in the Audience at MTV VMAs 2018

Cardi B and Offset were such a cute couple while enjoying the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The new parents stuck close together while sitting in the audience of the award ceremony at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

The couple welcomed daughter Kulture last month and it was their first public outing since her birth.

During the ceremony, Cardi took home three awards including Best New Artist and Song of Summer.

Check out the cute pics of Cardi and Offset below…
