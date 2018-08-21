Charlie Hunnam Lost a Massive Amount of Weight for Role in 'Papillon'

Charlie Hunnam is opening up about the massive amount of weight he lost to play Henri “Papillon” Charrière opposite Rami Malek in their new movie Papillon.

“I did this two times in a row,” Charlie told ET of losing a lot of weight for a role. “I did a film called The Lost City of Zedd and I lost 40 pounds for that exactly. I went from 185 to 145 exactly. I was down to 145 again for this [role], but I think I probably started at 180 so maybe [I lost] like 35 pounds.”

Rami expressed some concern for his co-star, saying, “I mean it’s a very intense experience as it is. Filmmaking, and this one especially, it’s not the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. We weren’t out there going back to our trailers every two seconds,” Malek said. “It’s just out there sitting in the mud and hanging out and watching Charlie starve. So, I was a bit concerned, but he’s alright.”

The movie hits theaters on August 24.