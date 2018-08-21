Chloe Moretz Promotes 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' in London
Chloe Moretz flashes a smirk as she and older brother Trevor make their way back to their hotel after a morning interview on BBC’s One Show on Tuesday (August 21) in London, England.
The 21-year-old actress looked pretty in a black and pink printed blouse, velvet pants, and bright red boots as she stepped out to promote her new movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe Moretz
Later that day, Chloe changed things in a gray suit as she and Trevor headed out for dinner.
The film – which is in select theaters now – tells the story of a teenage girl who is forced into a gay conversion therapy center by her conservative guardians in 1993. (Watch the trailer here.)
10+ pictures inside of Chloe Moretz stepping out in London…