Chloe Moretz Promotes 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' in London

Chloe Moretz flashes a smirk as she and older brother Trevor make their way back to their hotel after a morning interview on BBC’s One Show on Tuesday (August 21) in London, England.

The 21-year-old actress looked pretty in a black and pink printed blouse, velvet pants, and bright red boots as she stepped out to promote her new movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

Later that day, Chloe changed things in a gray suit as she and Trevor headed out for dinner.

The film – which is in select theaters now – tells the story of a teenage girl who is forced into a gay conversion therapy center by her conservative guardians in 1993. (Watch the trailer here.)

