Tue, 21 August 2018 at 3:06 pm

Chris Pine Puts His Shirtless Body on Display on Vacation with Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis!

Chris Pine Puts His Shirtless Body on Display on Vacation with Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis!

Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis are soaking up the sun!

The 37-year-old actor went shirtless as he enjoyed the day on a boat with his 33-year-old actress girlfriend on Sunday (August 19) in Capri, Italy.

After their boat ride, Chris was seen wearing a caftan while striking a pose, which made Annabelle let out a laugh.

If you don’t know, Chris and Annabelle have been linked since March, when they were first photographed out together.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Annabelle Wallis, Chris Pine, Shirtless

