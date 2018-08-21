Chris Pine Puts His Shirtless Body on Display on Vacation with Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis!

Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis are soaking up the sun!

The 37-year-old actor went shirtless as he enjoyed the day on a boat with his 33-year-old actress girlfriend on Sunday (August 19) in Capri, Italy.

After their boat ride, Chris was seen wearing a caftan while striking a pose, which made Annabelle let out a laugh.

If you don’t know, Chris and Annabelle have been linked since March, when they were first photographed out together.