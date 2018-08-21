Cristiano Ronaldo Poses with All Four Kids in Sweet Family Photo!

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s kids are getting so big!

The 33-year-old soccer star took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 21) to share a sweet family photo with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four kids – Cristiano Jr, 8, 1-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, and Alana, 9 months.

“La famiglia bianconera!,” Cristiano captioned the photo, which translates from Italian to “The Juventus family!” – a nod to his new team Italy’s Juventus – after he left Real Madrid after nine years.

In the photo, Cristiano, Georgina, and their shared brood all pose in Juventus jerseys.

