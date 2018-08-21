Top Stories
Normani Thanks Nicki Minaj for Defending Her After Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Shade

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 1:37 pm

Danny Boyle Exits New James Bond Movie as Director

Danny Boyle will no longer be directing the 25th James Bond film, currently known as Bond 25.

The official James Bond Twitter account announced the news moments ago, writing, “Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25.”

No other statement has been made at this time. Daniel Craig is currently signed on to star as the title character in the new movie, set to be released in November of 2019.

