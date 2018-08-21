Halsey Explains Why She Didn't Attend MTV VMAs 2018

Halsey explained on Twitter why she didn’t attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

A fan asked the 23-year-old entertainer why she wasn’t at the big show, to which Halsey responded, “bc I directed all my own music videos this album just to have @MTV “#wcw” me to death and not nominate me for anything so it didn’t feel right to go. I’m happy you guys liked the videos. That’s all that matters to me.”

If you don’t know, Halsey directed three videos from her 2017 album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom: “Now or Never,” “Bad at Love” and “Alone.”

Halsey performed at the VMAs in 2016 with The Chainsmokers and was nominated for several awards in 2017.