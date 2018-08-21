Hunter King Celebrates Engagement to Nico Svoboda at a Surprise Party! (Exclusive Photos)

Life in Pieces actress Hunter King got engaged over the weekend to longtime boyfriend Nico Svoboda and she came home to a surprise party with all her friends and family!

We have exclusive photos from inside the celebration, where Hunter was joined by sister Joey King, cast members from Life in Pieces and The Young and the Restless, and more.

Hunter is pictured here with Nico, sisters Joey and Kelli, and mom Jamie.

“WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!! This past weekend was the best weekend of my life. I can’t believe I’m so incredibly lucky to marry my best friend! ❤️❤️ how crazy that we met on the set of Y&R?! He was crew, and I was cast. Our own love story 💕,” Hunter tweeted on Tuesday (August 21).

Hunter is currently back on the The Young and the Restless after nearly two years away while she was working on Life in Pieces full time. She’s now pulling double duty on both shows again!