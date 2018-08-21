Idris Elba Gets Support from Fiancee Sabrina Dhowre & Thandie Newton at 'Yardie' UK Premiere!

Idris Elba happily hits the yellow carpet with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre while attending the UK premiere of his film Yardie held at BFI Southbank on Tuesday (August 21) in London, England.

The 45-year-old actor – who makes his directorial debut with the film – was joined at the event by Thandie Newton and her husband Ol Parker as they stepped out to show their support.

Also in attendance at the premiere were the stars of the film Aml Ameen, Stephen Graham, Shantol Jackson, Jumayn Hunter, Akin Gazi, Myla-Rae Hutchinson-Dunwell, Sheldon Shepherd, Duramaney Kamara and Everaldo Creary.

Yardie is set to hit theaters in the UK on August 31 – Watch teaser trailer here!