Jennifer Lopez Gets Support from Alex Rodriguez & Iggy Azalea at MTV VMAs After Party 2018!

Jennifer Lopez is all smiles as she poses alongside her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez while attending her 2018 MTV VMA’s Vanguard Award Celebration held at Beauty & Essex on Monday evening (August 21) in New York City.

The 49-year-old entertainer and the 43-year-old former baseball player were joined at the event by Maxwell, as well as Jennifer‘s “Booty” collaborator Iggy Azalea, who stepped out to show her support after hitting the red carpet.

Jennifer was the Video Vanguard Award winner this year and she performed a medley of her greatest hits during the show alongside guests Ja Rule and DJ Khaled – Watch the full performance here!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Versace.