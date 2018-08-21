Jennifer Love Hewitt Looks Back at Her VMAs Moment from 20 Years Ago!

Jennifer Love Hewitt attended the MTV Video Music Awards twenty years ago with then-boyfriend Carson Daly and now she’s looking back at her red carpet moment!

The actress was just 19-years-old while walking the carpet with Carson, then 25.

“In honor of the VMA red carpet tonight. This was my VMA moment. Someone said that hair was cute. We are no longer friends lol. Wow that was a long time ago. #throwback #vmaredcarpet #ifeeloldaf,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

You can catch Jennifer back on television this fall in the second season of 9-1-1.