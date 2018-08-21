Joey King Joins Sister Hunter's CBS Sitcom 'Life in Pieces'

Joey King has joined the cast of the CBS comedy series Life in Pieces in a recurring role for season four!

The 19-year-old actress joins her sister Hunter King, who is a series regular on the sitcom.

Joey will be playing “Morgan, a pregnant 17-year-old who plans to place her baby with adoptive parents Matt (Thomas Sadoski) and Colleen (Angelique Cabral),” according to TV Line.

You can currently see Joey on the big screen in the movie Slender Men and in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth.

Hunter also stars on CBS’ The Young and the Restless.