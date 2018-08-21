John Cho & Debra Messing Team Up for 'Searching' Hollywood Screening!

Top Stories
Tue, 21 August 2018 at 12:46 pm

Debra Messing sparkles as she hits the red carpet at the screening of her latest film Searching held at the ArcLight Hollywood on Monday (August 20) in Hollywood.

The 50-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars John Cho, Michelle La, Alex Jayne Go, Sara Sohn, Joseph Lee, as well as the film’s producers Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian, and writer-director Aneesh Chaganty.

Searching debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and was a bit hit there. The film currently has a 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – Watch the trailer here!


FYI: Debra is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, and Spinelli Kilcollin and Gismondi 1754 jewelry.
