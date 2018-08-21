John Cho & Debra Messing Team Up for 'Searching' Hollywood Screening!

Debra Messing sparkles as she hits the red carpet at the screening of her latest film Searching held at the ArcLight Hollywood on Monday (August 20) in Hollywood.

The 50-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars John Cho, Michelle La, Alex Jayne Go, Sara Sohn, Joseph Lee, as well as the film’s producers Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian, and writer-director Aneesh Chaganty.

Searching debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and was a bit hit there. The film currently has a 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Debra is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, and Spinelli Kilcollin and Gismondi 1754 jewelry.