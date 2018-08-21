Jonah Hill Steps Out to Run Errands in New York City

Top Stories
Tue, 21 August 2018 at 10:27 am

Jonah Hill steps out and about in New York City on Monday (August 20).

The 34-year-old actor had his ear buds in and was listening to some music as he ran his errands that day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonah Hill

If you missed it, Jonah is starring in the brand new Netflix series Maniac, opposite Emma Stone. The series is set to debut on the streaming service on September 21. Be sure to be on the lookout! In the meantime, you can watch the debut trailer right here.
jonah hill new york city photos 01
jonah hill new york city photos 02
jonah hill new york city photos 03
jonah hill new york city photos 04

