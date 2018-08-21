Top Stories
Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 8:26 pm

Justin Theroux Shows Off His Muscles on Bike Ride

Justin Theroux zips through the streets during his afternoon bike ride on Tuesday (August 21) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor showed off his super buff biceps in a sleeveless white T-shirt while also rocking white jeans, tan suede boots, and a black hat for his afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

It was announced earlier this month that Justin and Tessa Thompson will be lending their voices for the upcoming remake of Disney’s Lady & the Tramp.

Justin‘s upcoming show Maniac with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill will debut on Netflix on September 21. Check out the trailer here!
Photos: INSTAR
