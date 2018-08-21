Justin Theroux Shows Off His Muscles on Bike Ride

Justin Theroux zips through the streets during his afternoon bike ride on Tuesday (August 21) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor showed off his super buff biceps in a sleeveless white T-shirt while also rocking white jeans, tan suede boots, and a black hat for his afternoon outing.

It was announced earlier this month that Justin and Tessa Thompson will be lending their voices for the upcoming remake of Disney’s Lady & the Tramp.

Justin‘s upcoming show Maniac with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill will debut on Netflix on September 21. Check out the trailer here!