MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 12:05 am

Karlie Kloss Shimmers in High-Slit Dress at MTV VMAs 2018

Karlie Kloss poses for a silly selfie with fans at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 26-year-old model hit the pink carpet at the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

She rocked a sleeveless silver and gold sequin gown with high front slits along with equally dazzling accessories.

ICYMI, Karlie announced her engagement to Joshua Kushner late last month. See her ring!

🌸

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

FYI: Karlie is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Wempe earrings, a Sanjay Kasliwal bracelet, and a Judith Leiber clutch.

