Karlie Kloss Shimmers in High-Slit Dress at MTV VMAs 2018

Karlie Kloss poses for a silly selfie with fans at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 26-year-old model hit the pink carpet at the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

She rocked a sleeveless silver and gold sequin gown with high front slits along with equally dazzling accessories.

ICYMI, Karlie announced her engagement to Joshua Kushner late last month. See her ring!

🌸 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Aug 20, 2018 at 6:45pm PDT

FYI: Karlie is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Wempe earrings, a Sanjay Kasliwal bracelet, and a Judith Leiber clutch.

