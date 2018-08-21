Top Stories
Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 9:08 pm

Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kendall Jenner is speaking out following backlash for a quote in her new interview with Love Magazine.

The 22-year-old model opened up about being “on the verge of a mental breakdown” due to her hectic schedule, which includes modeling and her other responsibilities.

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f–k those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back,” Kendall said in the issue.

Now, Kendall is clarifying what was said in the interview with a series of tweets.

Click inside to read what Kendall Jenner said in her explanation…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr