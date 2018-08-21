Kristen Bell May Play Veronica Mars Again in Hulu Revival Series

Kristen Bell is in talks to return to the role of Veronica Mars in an upcoming revival series with Hulu.

The actress previously reprised the role in a 2014 movie, which was crowdfunded with a Kickstarter campaign that raised $3.7 million in just hours. Kristen and many other original cast members starred in the film.

Kristen will be joined in the revival series by other original cast members and there will be eight episodes.

The new season will not affect Kristen‘s work on the NBC comedy The Good Place, according to Deadline.