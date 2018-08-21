Top Stories
Tue, 21 August 2018 at 6:46 pm

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Kylie Jenner gives her boyfriend Travis Scott while leaving the Mercer Hotel on Tuesday afternoon (August 21) in New York City.

The 21-year-old reality star and the 26-year-old rapper were seen going their separate ways while leaving the hotel.

Kylie wore a white mini-dress with black leather boots and matching black shades.

The night before, Kylie and Travis coupled up while attending the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where he was a nominee and performer.

25+ pictures inside of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott leaving their New York City hotel…

Getty
