Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Attend the MTV VMAs 2018 After Party in NYC!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ready for the party!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star and the 26-year-old Astroworld rapper were spotted making their way out of their hotel on the way to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards after party on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

Kylie switched up her look for the event, going from a Tom Ford ivory tailored double breasted mini dress to a sexy, sleek black ensemble.

During the main ceremony, Travis performed songs from his hot new album Astroworld.