Tue, 21 August 2018 at 12:38 am

Madonna Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin at VMAs 2018 by Telling Her Audition Story

Madonna Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin at VMAs 2018 by Telling Her Audition Story

Madonna appears on stage to pay tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The legendary entertainer was at the event to present the award for Video of the Year and she also gave a speech about singing an Aretha song at an audition before becoming a star.

Madonna decided to sing “Natural Woman” at the audition and she didn’t get the role, but the producers wanted to fly her to Paris to make her a star. She ended up leaving Paris as she didn’t think she earned the opportunity yet.

“There is a connection!” Madonna said after telling the long story. “Because none of this would have happened, could have happened without our Lady of Soul. She led me to where I am today. And I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight. I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T.”
