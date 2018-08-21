Maluma Performs 'Felices Los 4' at MTV VMAs 2018 - Watch!

Maluma is one hot performer!

The 24-year-old Colombian reggaeton superstar performed his smash hit “Felices los 4″ at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha introduced Maluma to the stage as he performed his hot track alongside his dancers.

Maluma was also nominated for Best Latin Video for “Felices los 4″ and alongside Shakira for “Chantaje” during the evening’s ceremony.

Watch his performance of “Felices los 4″ below!