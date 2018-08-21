Top Stories
Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 7:13 pm

Michael Pena to Play Dora's Dad in 'Dora the Explorer' Movie

Michael Pena to Play Dora's Dad in 'Dora the Explorer' Movie

Michael Pena has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action Dora the Explorer movie!

The 42-year-old actor will be playing Dora’s dad alongside Eva Longoria who will play the titular character’s mom.

The movie will follow Dora, “a girl who has spent most of her life exploring the jungle with them, but now must navigate her most dangerous adventure yet: high school,” according to THR.

Isabela Moner is playing the title character and the movie is currently in production in Australia for an August 2, 2019 release date.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dora the Explorer, Michael Pena, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr