Michael Pena to Play Dora's Dad in 'Dora the Explorer' Movie

Michael Pena has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action Dora the Explorer movie!

The 42-year-old actor will be playing Dora’s dad alongside Eva Longoria who will play the titular character’s mom.

The movie will follow Dora, “a girl who has spent most of her life exploring the jungle with them, but now must navigate her most dangerous adventure yet: high school,” according to THR.

Isabela Moner is playing the title character and the movie is currently in production in Australia for an August 2, 2019 release date.