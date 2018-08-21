Top Stories
Tue, 21 August 2018 at 10:44 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Hopes Eleven Loses Some of Her Powers

Millie Bobby Brown Hopes Eleven Loses Some of Her Powers

Millie Bobby Brown looks chic in a black blazer dress while attending a screening of her series Stranger Things on Tuesday night (August 21) in New York City.

The 14-year-old actress is nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her work as Eleven. This is her second nomination in a row!

Millie said during the Q&A that she hopes Eleven will lose some of her powers.

“I think Eleven should sacrifice herself in some way,” she said (via Variety). “That’s how I kind of want that situation to go. I want to have her really sacrifice her powers. If Eleven loses her powers, is she as powerful just as a character? I think that would be very cool. I want to build her to be a strong person without her powers…But right now it’s very about her powers and I think taking that away slowly could be cool.”

FYI: Millie is wearing Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh.

Photos: Starpix/Just Jared, Getty
