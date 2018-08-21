Natalie Portman to Play Twins 'Dear Abby' & 'Ann Landers' in Upcoming Movie She's Also Directing!

Natalie Portman will be playing twin sisters and dueling advice columnists Esther and Pauline Friedman in an upcoming movie!

The twin sisters were the “writers behind the Ann Landers and Dear Abby columns. The sisters had a bitter professional rivalry but led personal lives that were equal parts competitive, jealous, successful and loving,” according to THR.

Natalie will also be directing the movie with a screenplay by Katie Robbins, a producer on The Affair.

Natalie made her directorial debut in 2015 with the Israeli drama A Tale of Love and Darkness.