Top Stories
Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 6:30 pm

Natalie Portman to Play Twins 'Dear Abby' & 'Ann Landers' in Upcoming Movie She's Also Directing!

Natalie Portman to Play Twins 'Dear Abby' & 'Ann Landers' in Upcoming Movie She's Also Directing!

Natalie Portman will be playing twin sisters and dueling advice columnists Esther and Pauline Friedman in an upcoming movie!

The twin sisters were the “writers behind the Ann Landers and Dear Abby columns. The sisters had a bitter professional rivalry but led personal lives that were equal parts competitive, jealous, successful and loving,” according to THR.

Natalie will also be directing the movie with a screenplay by Katie Robbins, a producer on The Affair.

Natalie made her directorial debut in 2015 with the Israeli drama A Tale of Love and Darkness.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Movies, Natalie Portman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr