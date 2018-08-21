Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner on Queen Radio - Hear What She Said!

Nicki Minaj is not holding back with her feelings on the charts.

After debuting at No. 2 with her latest album Queen and calling out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify, Billboard and more in a series of tweets, the 35-year-old rapper took it to Queen Radio to further speak her mind.

During the radio event, Nicki gave Travis the ‘Hoe N–a of the Week’ Award and discussed his bundle packages that he sold to promote his new album, Astroworld, which kept her from the No. 1 spot.

“Congrats, Travis…I want to shout out Kylie, I love Kylie, I love Kim, I actually love all of them. I know that you guys are saying me and baby Stormi have beef,” she said, laughing.

“It’s because Travis Scott is out here selling f–king clothes, and got y’all thinking he’s selling f–king music.”

“What we’re not going to do is have this Auto-Tune man coming up here selling f–king sweaters and telling y’all he sold half a million f–king albums, ’cause he didn’t.”

