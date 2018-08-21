Top Stories
Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 4:50 pm

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner on Queen Radio - Hear What She Said!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner on Queen Radio - Hear What She Said!

Nicki Minaj is not holding back with her feelings on the charts.

After debuting at No. 2 with her latest album Queen and calling out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify, Billboard and more in a series of tweets, the 35-year-old rapper took it to Queen Radio to further speak her mind.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

During the radio event, Nicki gave Travis the ‘Hoe N–a of the Week’ Award and discussed his bundle packages that he sold to promote his new album, Astroworld, which kept her from the No. 1 spot.

“Congrats, Travis…I want to shout out Kylie, I love Kylie, I love Kim, I actually love all of them. I know that you guys are saying me and baby Stormi have beef,” she said, laughing.

“It’s because Travis Scott is out here selling f–king clothes, and got y’all thinking he’s selling f–king music.”

“What we’re not going to do is have this Auto-Tune man coming up here selling f–king sweaters and telling y’all he sold half a million f–king albums, ’cause he didn’t.”

Listen below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj, Stormi Webster, Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr