Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 11:06 pm

Nicki Minaj Postpones Her North American Tour to 2019

Nicki Minaj Postpones Her North American Tour to 2019

Nicki Minaj will no longer be going on tour this fall as previously planned.

The 35-year-old rapper has announced that she is rescheduling her North American tour dates for 2019, but her European dates will not be affected.

“Following her unforgettable VMA performance, Nicki Minaj has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour. The outing will now kick off in Europe this coming February as planned,” Live Nation announced in a statement. “Nicki has decided to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.”

“Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run. Nicki Minaj will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon,” the statement concluded.

Make sure to watch the video of Nicki‘s performance at the VMAs if you missed it!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Music, Nicki Minaj

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr