Nicki Minaj Postpones Her North American Tour to 2019

Nicki Minaj will no longer be going on tour this fall as previously planned.

The 35-year-old rapper has announced that she is rescheduling her North American tour dates for 2019, but her European dates will not be affected.

“Following her unforgettable VMA performance, Nicki Minaj has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour. The outing will now kick off in Europe this coming February as planned,” Live Nation announced in a statement. “Nicki has decided to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.”

“Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run. Nicki Minaj will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon,” the statement concluded.

Make sure to watch the video of Nicki‘s performance at the VMAs if you missed it!