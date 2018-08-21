Nicky Hilton, Nyle DiMarco, & Dascha Polanco Show Off Their Red Carpet Styles at MTV VMAs 2018!

Nicky Hilton, Nyle DiMarco, and Dascha Polanco step out for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 34-year-old businesswoman joined the 29-year-old America’s Next Top Model winner and the 35-year-old Orange Is the New Black actress at the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

Nicky wore a tiered, off-the-shoulder black and white mini dress, white pumps with bows, dangling diamond earrings, and a glittery round clutch.

Dascha turned heads in a see-through lace halter dress with silver accessories and eyeshadow, and Nyle looked sharp in a blue shirt with a stylish blazer.

They were joined by Ken Jeong, Victor Cruz, and girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

FYI: Nicky is wearing Valentino with Rene Caovilla shoes, Jacob & Co. jewelry, and an Oscar de la Renta clutch.

35+ pictures inside of Nicky Hilton, Nyle DiMarco, Dascha Polanco, and more at the MTV VMAs…