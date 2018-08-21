Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 12:55 am

Nicky Hilton, Nyle DiMarco, & Dascha Polanco Show Off Their Red Carpet Styles at MTV VMAs 2018!

Nicky Hilton, Nyle DiMarco, & Dascha Polanco Show Off Their Red Carpet Styles at MTV VMAs 2018!

Nicky Hilton, Nyle DiMarco, and Dascha Polanco step out for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 34-year-old businesswoman joined the 29-year-old America’s Next Top Model winner and the 35-year-old Orange Is the New Black actress at the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

Nicky wore a tiered, off-the-shoulder black and white mini dress, white pumps with bows, dangling diamond earrings, and a glittery round clutch.

Dascha turned heads in a see-through lace halter dress with silver accessories and eyeshadow, and Nyle looked sharp in a blue shirt with a stylish blazer.

They were joined by Ken Jeong, Victor Cruz, and girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

FYI: Nicky is wearing Valentino with Rene Caovilla shoes, Jacob & Co. jewelry, and an Oscar de la Renta clutch.

35+ pictures inside of Nicky Hilton, Nyle DiMarco, Dascha Polanco, and more at the MTV VMAs…

Just Jared on Facebook
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 01
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 02
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 03
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 04
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 05
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 06
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 07
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 08
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 09
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 10
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 11
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 12
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 13
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 14
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 15
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 16
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 17
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 18
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 19
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 20
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 21
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 22
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 23
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 24
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 25
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 26
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 27
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 28
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 29
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 30
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 31
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 32
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 33
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 34
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 35
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 36
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 37
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 38
nicky hilton nyle dimarco dascha polanco red carpet styles mtv vmas 39

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Dascha Polanco, Karrueche Tran, Ken Jeong, MTV VMAs, Nicky Hilton, Nyle DiMarco, Victor Cruz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr