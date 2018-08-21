Nico Tortorella Makes a Statement With His Outfit at MTV VMAs 2018

Nico Tortorella is making a statement at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 30-year-old Younger actor stepped out at the event at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

He was joined by his wife Bethany C. Meyers as they showed off their unique style.

Nico was wearing a long black coat with various phrases written on the black such as, “I will not hide behind the 5th amendment, the president did, it is not an excuse” and “We do need no education.”

He paired the jacket with a fishnet shirt, plaid pants and a beret.

FYI: Nico and Bethany‘s outfits were created by TH3M.

