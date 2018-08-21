Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly's Reveal Their Dream 'Avenger' Team-Ups!

Paul Rudd greets the crowd as he hits the stage at the premiere of his hit film Ant-Man And The Wasp held at Toho Cinemas Shinjuku on Tuesday (August 21) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 49-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-star Evangeline Lilly, director Peyton Reed and hosts Taishi Nakagawa and Daisuke Miyagawa.

While promoting the flick, Paul and Evangeline recently revealed which Avenger would make for the best team-up for Ant-Man and Wasp.

“I would say probably Spider-Man, because we’ve got wasps, ants, and spiders,” Paul expressed. Evangeline said, “See, I was gonna say Mantis for that same reason. Or it could be Black Widow! There’s a lot of insects, but I was sort of thinking it would be really fun to do scenes with Mantis [laughs].”

“Mantis, yeah, yeah. Could be Black Widow,” Paul added.