Normani Thanks Nicki Minaj for Defending Her After Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Shade

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 1:24 pm

Post Malone Is On a Flight That Needs to Make Emergency Landing

Post Malone is currently on an airplane which will have to make an emergency landing.

According to TMZ, the airplane’s tire blew off during takeoff. The private plane has 16 people on board, and it was supposed to be landing in London, England after taking off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday (August 21).

The pilot made it clear what happened in the air traffic control audio. A source is saying that the air traffic controller told the pilot to fly to Massachusetts to “burn more fuel for a safer possible crash landing.”

Post Malone was just in New York City for the 2018 MTV VMAs.

We will update when more information becomes available.
Photos: Getty
