Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 4:07 pm

Post Malone Is Safe After Plane Makes Emergency Landing

Post Malone Is Safe After Plane Makes Emergency Landing

Post Malone is safely back on the ground.

The 23-year-old “Rockstar” rapper made a safe landing back on the ground on Tuesday (August 21) after taking off on a plane heading to London, England that needed to make an emergency landing from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

Post‘s plane just touched down at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, NY.

“i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f–k you. but not today,” Post tweeted after landing.

The private plane’s tires reportedly blew off during takeoff, and the pilot circled back around to perform an emergency landing.

We’re happy to hear Post is okay!
