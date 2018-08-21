Top Stories
Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 7:32 pm

Post Malone Pictured in Good Spirits After Emergency Landing

Post Malone Pictured in Good Spirits After Emergency Landing

Post Malone is all smiles while enjoying a beer with friends after a safe emergency landing on Tuesday afternoon (August 21) at Stewart Airport in New Windsor, N.Y.

The 23-year-old rapper’s private plane made an emergency landing at the airport after the plane’s tires blew off during take off.

READ MORE: Here’s Post Malone‘s statement after he landed safely

Post Malone was at the VMAs the night before where he won the award for Song of the Year for “Rockstar.”

After the show, he went to Avenue New York for an after party with his friends. See photos in the gallery!
