Presley Gerber & Girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio Head Out to Party at Poppy!

Presley Gerber and Charlotte D’Alessio are enjoying a night out together!

The 19-year-old model and his 20-year-old girlfriend were spotted joining up with friends for a fun night out at Poppy nightclub on Monday evening (August 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Presley recently attended the HUGO fashion show held at Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 at Motorwerk in Berlin, Germany.

He also stopped by the Our Majestic Oceans Benefit Dinner hosted by Chanel earlier in the summer in Malibu, Calif.