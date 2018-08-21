Top Stories
Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 4:23 pm

Presley Gerber & Girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio Head Out to Party at Poppy!

Presley Gerber & Girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio Head Out to Party at Poppy!

Presley Gerber and Charlotte D’Alessio are enjoying a night out together!

The 19-year-old model and his 20-year-old girlfriend were spotted joining up with friends for a fun night out at Poppy nightclub on Monday evening (August 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Presley Gerber

Presley recently attended the HUGO fashion show held at Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 at Motorwerk in Berlin, Germany.

He also stopped by the Our Majestic Oceans Benefit Dinner hosted by Chanel earlier in the summer in Malibu, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
presley gerber charlotte dalessio poppy august 2018 01
presley gerber charlotte dalessio poppy august 2018 02
presley gerber charlotte dalessio poppy august 2018 03
presley gerber charlotte dalessio poppy august 2018 04
presley gerber charlotte dalessio poppy august 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Charlotte D'Alessio, Presley Gerber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr