MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 10:38 am

Rachel Brosnahan Was Sick When She Auditioned for 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Rachel Brosnahan is on eight separate covers for Modern Luxury’s September issues of Manhattan, Miami, DC, Angeleno, Philadelphia Style, Boston Common, CS and Orange County magazines!

Here’s what the 27-year-old The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star had to share with the mag…

On how auditioning while sick landed her the role as Midge in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “When you don’t feel well or you’re over exhausted, all of you inhibitions fall away. You do some of your most fearless work because you have nothing to lose.”

On pursuing her lifelong dreams of becoming an actress: “I think it was something I always knew, but in high school I realized I never really wanted to do anything else. I loved performing and storytelling and they were the only thing I had interest in. At that point, I started pursuing it in an active way with an eye toward a future career.”

On baring all in her award-winning role: “I get very frustrated with gratuitous nudity; it’s tired and distracts from storytelling, but I appreciated the pilot’s relationship to nudity because I think it’s funny. It’s not about sex or being sexulaized. [Midge was] hitting a bottom she couldn’t have imagined.”

For more from Rachel, visit ModernLuxury.com.
Credit: Andrew Eccles
Posted to: Magazine, Rachel Brosnahan

