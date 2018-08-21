Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 10:22 am

Rita Ora, G-Eazy & Olivia Munn Live It Up at Jennifer Lopez's MTV VMAs After Party 2018!

Rita Ora, G-Eazy & Olivia Munn Live It Up at Jennifer Lopez's MTV VMAs After Party 2018!

Rita Ora is gorgeous in a black feathered dress while making her way inside Jennifer Lopez‘s 2018 MTV VMA’s Vanguard Award Celebration held at Beauty & Essex on Monday evening (August 21) in New York City.

The 27-year-old “Girls” pop superstar was joined at the event by G-Eazy, Olivia Munn, Tiffany Haddish, Shay Mitchell, Winnie Harlow, Maxwell, and Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elisa Pugliese.

Rita took home the award for Best Dance Video for her collaboration with the late Avicii, “Lonely Together.”

During the ceremony, Tiffany hit the stage with her Night School co-star Kevin Hart for a comedy bit and threw shade at Fifth Harmony – Watch here!

FYI: Olivia is wearing Gianvito Rossi thigh high boots.
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 01
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 02
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 03
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 04
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 05
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 06
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 07
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 08
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 09
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 10
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 11
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 12
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 13
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 14
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 15
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 16
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 17
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 18
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 19
rita ora g eazy olivia munn live it up at jennifer lopezs mtv vmas party 20

Credit: Andrew Toth; Photos: Getty, Backgrid USA
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Elisa Pugliese, G-Eazy, Keegan-Michael Key, Maxwell, MTV VMAs, Olivia Munn, Rita Ora, Shay Mitchell, Tiffany Haddish, Winnie Harlow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr