Rita Ora, G-Eazy & Olivia Munn Live It Up at Jennifer Lopez's MTV VMAs After Party 2018!

Rita Ora is gorgeous in a black feathered dress while making her way inside Jennifer Lopez‘s 2018 MTV VMA’s Vanguard Award Celebration held at Beauty & Essex on Monday evening (August 21) in New York City.

The 27-year-old “Girls” pop superstar was joined at the event by G-Eazy, Olivia Munn, Tiffany Haddish, Shay Mitchell, Winnie Harlow, Maxwell, and Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elisa Pugliese.

Rita took home the award for Best Dance Video for her collaboration with the late Avicii, “Lonely Together.”

During the ceremony, Tiffany hit the stage with her Night School co-star Kevin Hart for a comedy bit and threw shade at Fifth Harmony – Watch here!

FYI: Olivia is wearing Gianvito Rossi thigh high boots.