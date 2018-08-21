Robert Pattinson Hangs Out at the Pub with His Pals

Robert Pattinson had a day out with friends this past weekend!

The 32-year-old actor was seen at a pub in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London, England on Sunday (August 19).

If you missed it, Robert was recently linked to a new lady – model Suki Waterhouse! Be sure to check out the photos of Robert and Suki packing on the PDA and looking very happy together.

