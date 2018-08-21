Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 10:15 pm

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Enjoy Dinner with Friends in Italy

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Enjoy Dinner with Friends in Italy

Ryan Seacrest is currently on vacation with his girlfriend Shayna Taylor and it looks like they’re having a blast!

The 43-year-old talk show host joined Shayna and friends while enjoying dinner on Tuesday night (August 21) in Portofino, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Seacrest

Ryan and Shayna dated several years ago and then rekindled their relationship a little over a year ago.

Next year, Ryan will return to American Idol for another season as host!

50+ pictures inside of Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor dining with friends…

Just Jared on Facebook
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 01
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 02
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 03
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 04
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 05
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 06
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 07
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 08
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 09
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 10
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 11
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 12
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 13
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 14
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 15
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 16
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 17
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 18
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 19
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 20
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 21
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 22
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 23
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 24
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 25
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 26
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 27
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 28
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 29
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 30
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 31
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 32
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 33
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 34
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 35
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 36
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 37
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 38
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 39
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 40
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 41
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 42
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 43
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 44
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 45
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 46
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 47
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 48
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 49
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor dinner with friends 50

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Ryan Seacrest, Shayna Taylor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr